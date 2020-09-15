COVID toll crosses 5,000 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

15 September 2020 22:30 IST

8,846 new infections take tally past 5.83 lakh

The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 5,000-mark and reached 5,041, with 69 new deaths reported in the past day as of Tuesday morning. During the same period, 8,846 new infections were reported and the infection tally climbed to 5,83,925.

The number of recoveries increased to 4,86,531 and recovery rate to 83.32% as 9,628 more patients recovered. There are 92,353 active cases currently. The State’s COVID death rate at 0.86% remains lowest when compared to States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that have been witnessing huge numbers of infections.

Of the total 5,041 deaths, half (2566) were reported in the past one month since August 15 during which period over 3.10 lakh cases were detected. The number of new cases and deaths and positivity rate of the tests being conducted are coming down gradually.

The first COVID death was reported in Krishna district’s Vijayawada on April 3. Krishna district continues to stay on the top with the highest death rate and Chittoor's toll was highest and only one above 500. The death toll and death rate of the districts are as follows: Chitoor (543 and 1.07%), Guntur (469 and 1.01%), East Godavari (464 and 0.58%), Kurnool (425 and 0.81%), Anantapur (420 and 0.84%), Nellore (398 and 0.89%), West Godavari (396 and 0.75%), Prakasam (389 and 1.03%), Visakhpatnam (368 and 0.82%), Krishna (357 and 1.63%), Kadapa (315 and 0.85%), Srikakulam (293 and 0.88%), Vizianagaram (204 and 0.70%).

More number of deaths were seen in Nellore, Kadapa, Prakasam and Chittoor in the past month than what they witnessed in the first five months of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, East Godavari has been consistent in reporting highest single day peaks and it reported 1,423 cases in the past day while Prakasam saw 10 deaths. The new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,423 and 6), Prakasam (979 and 10), West Godavari (955 and 4), Nellore (820 and 4), Srikakulam (678 and 3), Kadapa (661 and 5), Guntur (641 and 4), Visakhpatnam (574 and 5), Chittoor (572 and 9), Vizianagaram (532 and 4), Krishna (398 and 6), Kurnool (314 and 3) and Anantapur (299 and 6).

Anantapur tally crossed the 50,000-mark and so far five district tallies are above it. East Godavari's tally is close to the 80,000-mark. The district tallie are as follows: East Godavari (79,643), West Godavari (52,520), Kurnool (52,280), Chittoor (50,718), Anantapur (50,088), Guntur (46,645), Nellore (44,950), Visakhapatnam (44,912), Prakasam (37,865), Kadapa (37,152), Srikakulam (33,425), Vizianagaram (28,959) and Krishna (21,873).