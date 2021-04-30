COVID tally crosses 11 lakh in A.P.

Tharun Boda

30 April 2021 23:38 IST

17,354 new infections reported; 2 lakh cases recorded in April

The State’s COVID tally crossed 11 lakh as it hit a new peak again with 17,354 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. During the same period, 64 persons succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative tally reached 11,01,690 and nearly two lakh cases were reported in the past month. There were 1,22,980 active cases and 8,468 patients have recovered in the past day. The overall death rate was 0.73% and the toll reached 7,992. The total recoveries stand at 9,70,718.

Infections in April

In April, the State witnessed 1,99,701 new infections, which was 94% higher than March’s tally of 12,073. Of the nearly two lakh cases reported in April, about 40% were from Chittoor (29,583), Guntur (27,097) and Srikakulam (21,350) districts.

The remaining 60% were from 10 districts and West Godavari reported only 4,286 infections. The number of deaths also increased by 94% as 775 deaths occurred in April against 48 deaths reported in March. The last one lakh cases were reported in just 8 days which was the shorted period in State to see over a lakh infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity rate of the 13.07 lakh samples tested in April was 15.27% while it was just 1.07% in March which period 11.31 lakh samples were tested.

However, the death rate came down to 0.39% this month from 0.40 last month despite the drastic increase in the incidence of infections.

In the past day, 86,494 samples were tested registering a 20.06% positivity rate while the overall positivity rate of the 1.639 crore samples was 6.72%.

Of the total 772 deaths reported in the past month more than 27% were reported in Chittoor and Nellore where more than 100 persons each died.

New infections

In the past day, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported eight new deaths each and they were followed by Vizianagaram with seven deaths. Chittoor, East Godavari and Prakasam reported six new deaths each while Anantapur reported five deaths. Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari reported four each and Krishna and Srikakulam reported three deaths each. Kadapa reported no death in the past day.

Chittoor has again reported the highest single-day tally of 2,764 new infections. It was followed by Guntur (2,129), Anantapur (1,882), East Godavari (1,842), Srikakulam (1,581), Visakhapatnam (1,358), Nellore (1,133), Kurnool (967), West Godavari (842), Kadapa (757), Vizianagaram (740), Krishna (698) and Prakasam (661).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,41,782), Chittoor (1,19,384), Guntur (1,04,919), West Godavari (98,822), Anantapur (82,692), Nellore (81,187), Visakhapatnam (79,404), Kurnool (76,541), Prakasam (71,392), Srikakulam (68,071), Kadapa (63,207), Krishna (61,454) and Vizianagaram (49,940).