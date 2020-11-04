COVID recoveries cross 8 lakh, 2.61% cases remain active

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 01:24 IST

Prakasam tally crosses 60,000 and Krishna’s croses 40,000

The State reported 2,849 new COVID cases and 15 new deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The daily tally was less than 3,000 for the 10th consecutive day and the number of recoveries crossed the eight-lakh mark.

With the discharge of 3,700 patients in the past day, the total recoveries increased to 8,02,325. The infection tally increased to 8,30,731 and the death toll reached 6,734.

The recovery rate was at 96.58% and the death rate remains at 0.81%. There were 21,672 active cases which account for only 2.61% of the infected persons. One lakh patients recovered in the past 24 days and the number of daily recoveries was consistently higher than the daily new cases during the past two months.

The overall positivity rate came down to 10.06% as the number of samples tested crossed 82 lakh and reached 82.60 lakh. In the past day, 84,534 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 3.37%.

New deaths and cases

Anantapur and Guntur reported three new deaths each while Chittoor and Krishna reported two new deaths each. East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one new death each. Four other districts reported no new deaths.

Chittoor reported 436 new infections in the past day and was followed by Krishna with 421 cases. East Godavari reported 394, West Godavari 386, Guntur 277, Prakasam 185, Kadapa 169, Visakhpatnam 145, Anantapur 142, Nellore 93, Srikakulam 88, Vizianagaram 78 and Kurnool reported 35 new cases.

Prakasam district tally crossed 60,000 and Krishna district tally crossed the 40,000-mark, and only Vizianagaram has less than 40,000 cases still.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,16,783), West Godavari (86,835), Chittoor (79,322), Guntur (68,063), Anantapur (64,977), Prakasam (60,019), Nellore (59,778), Kurnool (59,565), Visakhapatnam (56,148), Kadapa (52,515), Srikakulam (44,183), Krishna (40,141) and Vizianagaram (39,507).

The recovery rate of Nellore, Kurnool and Vizianagaram was close to 99% while Krishna's was lowest at 9.09%.