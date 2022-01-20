COVID positivity rate nearing 50% in the district

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2022 00:35 IST

No clarity on COVID-19 testing centres, citizens allege

The COVID-19 positivity rate is witnessinga steep increase in the district, nearing 50%.

On January 18, the district has recorded as many as 1,263 COVID-19 new infections, when RT-PCR tests were conducted on 2,606 persons. The positivity rate was hovering at around 48%. A few days ago, the positivity rate was around 38%.

Since Monday, a few messages are being circulated on social media that a special RT-PCR testing centre has been set up near the outpatient block of King George Hospital (KGH) where the test results are being given in six hours. However, officials said it was a fake message and that no such centre has been set up.

With their past experience, a majority ofdenizens are taking over-the-counter medication after experiencing symptoms without going for COVID-19 tests. Several people are also using the COVID-19 testing kits available at pharmacies to check if they are positive.

According to District Medicaland Health Officer (in-charge) S. Vijaya Lakshmi, till Sankranthi, not many caseshad come in, due to which all PHCs were not conducting tests. But since January 16 or 17, tests are being conducted at all UPHCs in the city, and PHCs in rural/Agency areas.

On a daily basis, around 3,000 to 5,000 tests are being conducted in the district as of now. Only those who have symptoms are being tested, she said.

“Those who want to get tested can approach their nearest PHC. If not, they can contact 104, where we can guide them to their nearest UPHC where tests are being conducted,” she said. The DMHO said that they would definitely increase the number of COVID-19 tests keeping in view the rise in cases.

Low hospitalisation

Sheadded that till Wednesday morning, there were around 170 COVID-19 patients being treated at the CSR block of KGH. Of the 1,263 cases reported on Tuesday, around 59 were admittedto hospital. Many of them were admitted due to lack of proper isolation facilityat their homes and not due to health complications, the DMHO added.