COVID-19 victims to get decent final journey

04 July 2020 21:14 IST

Some people volunteer to perform funeral rites

Taking a cue from a few charitable organisations in Tamil Nadu, the Srikakulam district administration has decided to make arrangements for the final rites of the persons who die of COVID-19 as family members, relatives and friends are scared of doing it themselves.

Recently, some locals used an earthmover and a tractor to lift the bodies of COVID-19 patients, drawing public outcry and showing the district administration in a bad light.

Collector J. Nivas, who ordered an inquiry into the issue, said that the local officials were forced to use earthmovers and tractors as vehicle owners were not coming forward to transport bodies to the cremation ground. The locals have also stopped processions fearing that coronavirus would spread as it would be alive at least for six hours in the body.

In view of the situation, the Collector held talks with the representatives of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the Rotary Club. IRCS president Mr. Jaganmohana Rao offered to provide an old ambulance which could be used for lifting of bodies. The Rotary Club expressed its willingness to hand over its specially-designed vehicle to ensure a decent final journey for COVID-19 victims.

After getting assurances from the voluntary organisations, the Collector decided to organise final rites under the supervision of government authorities. “Ten persons have come forward to perform the last rites. We will take care of their health by supplying PPE kits. Medical tests will also be conducted for those volunteers after the funeral,” he said.

Masks given away

Meanwhile, Mr. Nivas and Rotary Club new president M.R.K. Das and others gave away masks to the nurses and medical staff in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Das said the club would extend its support to the district administration in controlling the disease. It would help spread awareness on the benefits of following the COVID-19 protocol.

Rotary Club past president Mantri Venkata Swamy said the club planned to felicitate the frontline warriors performing COVID-19 duties.