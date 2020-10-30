COVID-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh drops to lowest at 3.27%

VIJAYAWADA

30 October 2020 00:52 IST

88,778 samples tested in a day; toll touches 6,659

The State reported 2,905 new cases and 16 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The daily test positivity rate at 3.27% was lowest in nearly four months, even as 88,778 samples, highest in a day so far were tested. For the fifth day in a row the State reported less than 3,000 new cases.

The tally increased to 8,17,679 and the death toll increased to 6,659. The death rate and recovery rate remains at 0.81% and 95.97% respectively.

In the past day, 3,243 patients have recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 7,84,752. There are 26,268 active patients undergoing treatment across the State currently.

So far, 78,62,459 samples were tested and their test positivity rate stands at 10.40%.

Kurnool reports only 25 infections

Meanwhile, three districts reported no deaths and Krishna reported three new deaths, the highest among districts. Five districts of West Godavari, Guntur, Visakhpatnam, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported one new death each in the past day. Similarly, East Godavari, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts reported two deaths each.

No district reported more than 500 new cases and West Godavari reported 494, the highest number of new infections reported in the past day.East Godavari reported 414, Krishna 361, Guntur 359, Chittoor 259, Anantapur 221, Prakasam 206, Kadapa 191 and Visakhapatnam 119 cases.

Daily caseload

Four districts reported less than 100 new cases. They including Nellore (96), Srikakulam (90), Vizianagaram (70) and Kurnool (25). The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,14,968), West Godavari (84,765), Chittoor (77,695), Guntur (66,511), Anantapur (64,285), Kurnool (59,398), Nellore (59,330), Prakasam (59,121), Visakhapatnam (55,548), Kadapa (51,763), Srikakulam (43,788), Vizianagaram (39,161) and Krishna (38,451).