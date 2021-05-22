COVID-19 | Deaths cross 10K as Andhra Pradesh sees highest single-day toll

A health technician takes a break during COVID testing in Vijayawada on Saturday.

22 May 2021 22:52 IST

Last 1,000 deaths were reported in the past 10 days

The State again reported the highest single-day toll of 118 deaths in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 19,981 new infections were reported and the cumulative tally reached 15,62,060.

The death toll has crossed the 10,000-mark and reached 10,022 and the death rate remains at 0.64%. The last 1,000 deaths were reported during the past 10 days.

Krishna stands on the top with a death rate of 1.11%. It was also the only district with more than 1% death rate.

Of the 10,000 deaths, more than 55% occurred in Chittoor (1166), Krishna (915), East Godavari (895), Guntur (890), Visakhapatnam (857) and Anantapur (834) districts.

Meanwhile, 18,336 patients have recovered in the past day and the recovery rate and recoveries increased to 85.87% and 13,41,355 respectively. There were 2,10,683 active cases in the State.

The positivity rate of the 19,981 samples tested in the past day was at 22.05%, a slight rise compared to that of the previous day. The overall positivity rate of 1.85 crore samples was 8.43%.

New deaths and cases

West Godavari reported 15 new deaths in the past day while Chittoor reported 14 deaths and East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported 11 deaths each. Guntur reported 10 deaths and Anantapur and Krishna reported nine deaths each.

Similarly, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported eight deaths each while Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam reported seven new deaths each. Kadapa reported only two deaths.

East Godavari reported 3,227 new infections, the highest. It was followed by Chittoor (2,581), Visakhapatnam (2,308), Anantapur (1,787), West Godavari (1,537), Srikakulam (1,338), Prakasam (1,295), Kurnool (1,161), Krishna (1,064), Guntur (1,040), Nellore (912), Kadapa (893) and Vizianagaram (838).

East Godavari's cumulative tally crossed two lakh. It was the only district with such a huge caseload so far.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,02,969), Chittoor (1,72,687), Guntur (1,41,781), West Godavari (1,30,309), Anantapur (1,26,848), Visakhapatnam (1,24,986), Nellore (1,10,740), Kurnool (1,06,812), Srikakulam (1,01,855), Prakasam (99,220), Kadapa (88,653), Krishna (82,649) and Vizianagaram (69,656).