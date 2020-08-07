COVID-19 cases inching closer to the two lakh-mark in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

07 August 2020 09:46 IST

Over 10,000 new cases and 72 deaths reported in the State in 24 hours

The State has yet again reported over a 10,000 new COVID infections and 72 new deaths in a day taking the overall tally close to the two-lakh-mark and the deaths to 1,753.

The tally reached 1,96,789 cases including the 10,328 reported in the past day as of Thursday morning. Currently at 57.36%, the recovery rate has been going up gradually from many days and so far 1,12,870 patients overcame the disease. In the past day, 8,516 patients were discharged.

There are 82,166 patients undergoing treatment at their homes, COVID Care Centres and COVID hospitals, including government and private.

Advertising

Advertising

With 205 deaths, including 10 latest deaths, East Godavari became the second district after Kurnool to see over 200 deaths. Krishna district saw 198 deaths and registered highest death rate while Kurnool continues to top in the number of deaths at 223.

East Godavari and Anantapur saw 10 deaths each in the past day, while Guntur reported nine, Chittoor reported eight and Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore reported six deaths each. Visakhapatnam reported four new deaths while West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Kadapa reported three new deaths each. Kurnool and Srikakulam reported two new deaths each.

Meanwhile, three districts reported more than a thousand new cases. They are East Godavari (1,351), Kurnool (1,285) and Anantapur (1,112). Similarly, Guntur reported 868 cases, West Godavari 798, Nellore 788, Visakhpatnam 781, Chittoor 755, Srikakulam 682, Kadapa 604, Vizianagaram 757, Prakasam 366 and Krishna 363.

The district tallies and percentage of active cases are as follows: East Godavari (27,580, 46%), Kurnool (23,348, 42%), Anantapur (21,173, 32%), Guntur (19,419, 37%), Visakhapatnam (16,682, 58%), West Godavari (15,786, 25%), CHittoor (14,306, 43%), Kadapa (11,493, 51%), Nellore (10,705, 50%), Srikakulam (9636,45%), Krishna (9042,33%), Vizianagaram (7468, 62%) and Prakasam (7256, 39%).

So far 22 lakh samples were tested comprising the 63,686 samples tested during the past day. The positivity rate of tests has increased to 8.56% and the tests per million ratio is at 43,059.