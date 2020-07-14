COVID-19: A.P. records 1,916 new cases, highest single-day death toll

14 July 2020 19:05 IST

The death toll crossed the 400-mark and climbed to 408, according to the bulletin by Health Department

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed 43 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and for the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in a day is close to the 2000-mark,as of Tuesday morning.

With the 1,916 fresh cases the tally has gone up to 33, 019 and the death toll crossed the 400-mark and climbed to 408, according to the bulletin by Health Department. This is the highest single-day death toll in the State.

Also, the number of local cases crossed the 30,000-mark and reached to 30,163 which is 91% of all the cases. There are 2,856 imported cases (9%) and 2,424 of them are of people from other states and 432 are of foreign returnees.

Advertising

Advertising

Death rate is 1.24%

The 43 new deaths occurred in nine districts and Anantapur has alone reported 10 deaths. It is followed by West Godavari with nine deaths. Chittoor, East Godavari and Kadapa reported five deaths each while Kurnool and Prakasam districts reported three deaths each. Visakhapatnam reported two and Vizianagaram reported one death. The death rate has slightly increased to 1.24% and Krishna district 3.17% death rate remains on the top among districts. In the last three days, the State witnessed 99 deaths.

New cases

Eleven districts reported more than 100 new cases and Chittoor has reported 238 cases, the highest of all districts.

It is followed by Srikakulam (215), West Godavari (199), Anantapur (185), Kurnool (169), Nellore (165), East Godavari (160), Guntur (146), Vizianagaram (130), Krishna (129), Kadapa (112), Prakasam (32) and Visakhapatnam (28). There are only eight new imported cases which are of people from other states.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate of the patients is at 52.90% with a total of 17, 467 recoveries including 1003 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 15, 144 active patients undergoing treatment.

The overall positivity rate has increased to 2.76%. As many as 22, 670 samples were tested in the past day and so far 11.95 lakh samples were tested.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (3823), Anantapur (3651), Guntur (3356), East Godavari (3115), Chittor (3074), Krishna (2744), West Godavari (2026), Kadapa (1982), Visakhapatnam (1489), Nellore (1419), Srikakulam (1414), Prakasam (1238) and Vizianagaram (832).