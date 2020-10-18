COVID-19 | Andhra Pradesh reports fewer than 4,000 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

18 October 2020 00:15 IST

Recovery rate improves to 94.42%

The State has once again reported fewer than four thousand new infections with the lowest single-day positivity rate in months.

With 3,676 new infections and 24 new deaths in 24 hours ending Saturday morning, the total case load increased to 7,79,146 while the death toll increased to 6,406.

The number of active cases came down to 37,102 as 5,529 patients recovered in the past day. So far, 7,35,638 patients have recovered, registering a recovery rate of 94.42% against a death rate of 0.82%.

At 5.19%, the positivity rate of the 70,881 samples tested in the past day was lowest in over three months. The overall positivity rate also slightly came down to 11.14% as 69.91 lakh samples were tested so far.

East Godavari’s daily new cases came down compared to previous weeks, but still continues to report the highest tallies. Two districts reported fewer than 100 new infections. Chittoor reported the highest number of deaths in the past 24 hours.

The district-wise positive cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (567 and 2), West Godavari (531 and 1), Chittoor (473 and 5), Prakasam (348 and 1), Krishna (308 and 4), Guntur (259 and 4), Kadapa (246 and 0), Nellore (240 and 1), Visakhapatnam (204 and 3), Anantapur (193 and 2), Srikakulam (125 and 1), Kurnool (91 and 0) and Vizianagaram (91 and 0).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,09,611), West Godavari (78,603), Chittoor (73,197), Anantapur (62,268), Guntur (61,852), Kurnool (58,727), Nellore (57,929), Prakasam (56,248), Visakhapatnam (53,588), Kadapa (49,597), Srikakulam (42,438), Vizianagaram (38,098) and Krishna (34,095).