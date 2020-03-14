COVID-19: AirAsia, Scoot reduce their services from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

Air Asia Berhad has cancelled five out of its 18 flights a month, to Kuala Lumpur and Scoot has cancelled six of its 22 flights a month, to Singapore, from Visakhapatnam Airport. The cancellation was done in view of the dip in passengers due to COVID-19 threat.

All international passengers are being screened and anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 are being sent to the isolation ward at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), Airport Director M. Raja Kishore said on Friday evening.

“Masks and sanitiser liquid is being provided for international passengers. Sanitizer is being provided at international arrival and now at the domestic departure. A total of 116 staff members are working in three shifts 24/7 to sterilise the common areas like elevators, chairs and toilets frequently. There are no guidelines from the Ministry of Civil Aviation for screening of domestic passengers, so far,” he said.