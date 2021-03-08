COVID-19: active cases getting closer to 1,000

VIJAYAWADA

08 March 2021 01:09 IST

State reports one death and 136 new infections in 24 hours

The State reported one more COVID-19 death and 136 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The lone death occurred in Chittoor district.

The daily tally was the highest in the last 40 days. Chittoor alone reported 49 new infections, the highest single-day tally in weeks. The toll rose to 7,174 and the tally reached 8,90,692.

The number of active cases inched closer to 1,000 and stood at 998. Only 58 patients recovered in the past one day.

The number of recoveries was 8,82,520 so far, and the recovery rate decreased to 99.08%.

Samples tested

In the 24-hour period, 45,702 samples were tested and 0.30% of them turned positive. A total of 1.42 crore samples with a positivity rate of 6.26% were tested so far.

The State witnessed 776 new infections in the last one week, and Chittoor alone reported 211 of them while Vizianagaram reported only six new infections.

The district-wise tally of new infections was as follows: Chittoor (49), Guntur (15), Anantapur (14), Visakhapatnam (12), Krishna (11), Kadapa (11), Prakasam (9), Nellore (4), East Godavari (3), Srikakulam (3), Kurnool (2), West Godavari (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,510), West Godavari (94,363), Chittoor (87,693), Guntur (75,798), Anantapur (67,815), Nellore (62,507), Prakasam (62,218), Kurnool (60,918), Visakhapatnam (60,125), Kadapa (55,418), Krishna (49,002), Srikakulam (46,260), and Vizianagaram (41,170).