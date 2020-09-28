Court nod awaitedfor payment of ₹1,150 crore toAgriGold victims

VIJAYAWADA

28 September 2020 21:49 IST

Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the AgriGold multi-crore scam, have said the government is waiting for Telangana High Court’s nod for making payments to the depositors who invested ₹20,000 in the firm.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CID officials said government paid ₹264 crore to many of the depositors out of 3,59,655 victims, who invested less than ₹10,000 in AgriGold group.

A GO has been issued for releasing ₹1,150 crore to those who invested ₹20,000 and less than the amount. As the matter was pending in the court, the money would be paid once government gets clearance from the court, the CID personnel said.

Advertising

Advertising

Stir plan

Meanwhile, AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association State honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao said the association members would launch an agitation protesting the delay in rendering justice to the depositors.

At a meeting held with the association leaders here on Sunday night, association State general secretary V. Tirupati Rao said the YSR Congress Party has promised to pay ₹1,150 crore in the first three months and pay the remaining amount to the depositors in the next six months, which was not done.

Association State deputy general secretary B.V. Chandrashekar Rao asked the government to take measures to speed up the case in Telangana High Court and settle the amount to all the depositors by March 2021.