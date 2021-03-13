Counting process will be recorded for transparency: Collector

VIZIANAGARAM

13 March 2021 17:39 IST

‘Agents of all parties should cooperate with officials’

As many as 77 tables were set up to count votes polled in the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation elections, apart from Paravatipuram, Bobbili, Saluru and Nellimarla civic bodies, according to Vizianagaram District Collector M. Hari Jawaharalal.

He said that the counting would begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday after shifting of ballot boxes to the respective counting centres from strongrooms. He reviewed the counting arrangements in all places. “As many as 90 supervisors and 207 counting assistants were trained in counting. Entire counting process will be recorded and monitored to ensure transparency. Agents of all the parties should cooperate with the officials and staff to complete the process successfully,” said Dr. Hari Jawaharlal.

