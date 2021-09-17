Counting of ZPTC, MPTC votes | Chief Secretary of Andhra Aditya Nath Das directs oficials to ensure COVID-19 protocol

VIJAYAWADA:

17 September 2021 16:15 IST

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Aditya Nath Das on Friday directed the district Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials to ensure that the counting of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) votes, scheduled for September 19 (Sunday), is done in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Addressing a video-conference with the officials, Mr. Das said one could not afford to lose sight of safety guidelines in view of the pandemic. He said the Collectors should ensure that all the counting staff and agents were vaccinated and the SPs should make adequate bandobust at the counting centres. He said an incharge officer should be appointed in every district to supervise the arrangements and also the counting process.

Principal Secretary, Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Girija Shankar, State Election Commission secretary K.Kanna Babu and others were present.

