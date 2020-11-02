Coronavirus unlock | Schools, colleges reopened after seven months in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

02 November 2020 14:35 IST

Students attend classes by wearing masks, seating arranged by following COVID-19 rules.

After a gap of almost seven months, schools and colleges reopened in the State on Monday. High schools, junior, degree and PG colleges began half-day classes by following the COVID-19 rules.

Schools began classes for ninth and tenth classes. Attendance in some schools was thin and in some institutions the number of students was good.

Officials of School Education Department visited some government and private schools and enquired about the arrangements. Seating was arranged for only 16 students for each room and only half-day schools were being conducted, said a school headmaster.

Sanitizer bottles were kept at office rooms, corridors and in some classrooms. Students attended for classes by wearing masks and carried water bottles.

“About 5.2 lakh intermediate second year students are studying in 3,000 junior colleges in AP. Dos and Dont’s have been issued to all institutions across the State,” said Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary V. Ramakrishna.

Classes were conducted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first day. Students can also attend classes online. All the teaching and non-teaching staff were instructed to wear masks, gloves and maintain social distance, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

At some schools and colleges, parents were seen dropping their wards on their own vehicles. However, educational institution managements were not operating school and college buses.