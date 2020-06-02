Coronavirus cases double in a month across State

VIJAYAWADA

02 June 2020

On positive side, situation eases in hotspot districts of Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the State has more than doubled in a month between May 2 and June 2 — from 1,525 to 3, 200.

At least eight of the 13 districts witnessed more than 100% increase or doubling of cases during the same period. Interestingly, all the eight districts together have few cases compared with Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts which then accounted for more than 65%, according to the district-wise breakup available on the COVID online dashboard. The three districts now account for only 54% cases while the rest of the 10 districts account for 46% of the cases.

In the past month, cases in Srikakulam, East Godavari have increased four-fold and in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Anantapur, there has been a two-fold increase.

The top three

Nellore witnessed an increase of 190% while West Godavari and Vizianagaram cases have doubled.

The incidence of new cases was comparatively low in hotspot districts Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna where the rise in the number of cases was at 86%, 68% and 66% respectively. Kadapa and Prakasam witnessed only 43% and 31% rise in the number of cases respectively in the past month.

As of June 2, the district-wise cases excluding foreign returnee and migrant returnee cases are as follows: Kurnool (728), Guntur (519), Krishna (481), Chittoor (264), Nellore (261), East Godavari (243), Anantapur (223), West Godavari (123), Kadapa (105), Prakasam (80), Srikakulam (28) and Vizianagaram (26).

Meanwhile, the incidence of detection of cases outside existing containment zones has also increased. According to the information displayed on the dashboard, the number of hotspots in the State increased from 320 on May 20 to 383 on June 2.

Second-highest spike

Meanwhile, State witnessed 115 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours and 82 of them are of locals, according to the bulletin by the Health Department. It is the second-highest spike in daily fresh cases reported in the State for the second time. The remaining 33 cases are of migrant returnees and cases from other States. The cumulative tally has gone up to 3, 791 and the toll stands at 64 as no new deaths were reported.

Among the new cases, 23 were reported in Guntur, 19 in East Godavari and 16 in West Godavari. Nellore district witnessed six new cases followed by Srikakulam (5), Krishna (4), Kurnool (4), Anantapur (3) and Chittoor (2).

Meanwhile, 41 persons have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 2, 407. The number of active cases too increased given the increasing number of cases reported in the past few days. There are 1, 320 active cases at present.

As many as 12, 613 samples, the highest number of tests conducted in a day so far, were tested in the past 24 hours. A total of 3.96 lakh samples were tested in the State and the tests per million ratio has gone up to 7,410.