Coronavirus | A.P. tally mounts to 17,699 cases and 218 deaths

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2020 15:06 IST

Death rate in Srikakulam is at 6.45% while the State's COVID-19 death rate is 1.23%.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 12 deaths and 765 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours taking the toll to 218 and tally to 17, 699.

There are 9,473 active cases and 8,008 have recovered so far.

Three new deaths each occurred in Kurnool and Srikakulam districts while two deaths each occurred in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor. Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

Advertising

Advertising

A majority of the new cases were reported in Anantapur (127 cases), Kurnool (118) and East Godavari (102). They are followed by Kadapa (73), Krishna (70), Chittoor (67), Guntur (60), Prakasam (57), Nellore (27), Vizianagaram (13), West Godavari (4). No new case was reported in Srikakulam.

However, the death rate in Srikakulam which is the only district with less than 100 cases has gone up to 6.45% following new deaths in the past day.

Next to it is Krishna district with a death rate of 4.05 and 68 deaths so far. The district has been witnessing highest death rate for a long time. The State's COVID-19 death rate is 1.23%.

Of the total cases, 15, 141 are of locals and of the imported cases 2,143 are of people from other states and 415 are of people from other countries.

The district tallies of the local cases are as follows: Kurnool (2354), Anantapur (2099), Krishna (1681), Guntur (1670), East Godavari (1489), Chittoor (1250), Kadapa (1193), West Godavari (1124), Nellore (685), Prakasam (673), Visakhapatnam (633), Vizianagaram (197) and Srikakulam (93).

Meanwhile, the State has inched close to completed 10 lakh tests. Including the 24, 962 tests conducted in the past 24 hours so far 9.96 lakh tests were conducted in the State.