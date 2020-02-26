Coordination teams formed for SSC, Inter exams: Education Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

‘56 flying squads appointed for SSC and 130 for Inter exams’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Wednesday said the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X exams will be held from March 23 to April 8 while the Intermediate students will write their final exams from March 4 to March 23.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said over 10 lakh students will write Intermediate exams at 1,411 centres, as against 6,39,022 students appearing for the SSC Board exams at 2,923 centres across the State. The department officials across the 13 districts had been asked to make adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams, he said.

As part of arrangements, coordination teams had been constituted with officials from the Revenue, Health, Police, Labour and Medical Departments as members and Section 144 would be imposed at the examination centres, he said.

The Minister said 56 flying squads were appointed for the SSC exams and 130 for the Intermediate exams, across the State. Two task force teams were also constituted for each district to monitor smooth conduct of Intermediate exams and a control room would operate from March 4 in Vijayawada for continuous monitoring of the exams, he added.