Contract paramedicalstaff seek regularisation

KAKINADA

19 July 2021 23:33 IST

Contract paramedical staff on Monday took out a rally in Kakinada, demanding that the State government to regularise their jobs across the State.

Relay-hunger strike

The rally was followed by a three-hour relay-hunger strike in front of the District Medical and Health Office here.

Slogans

The Contract Paramedical staff Joint Action Committee led by its State convener T. Ramana Reddy conducted the rally between DMHO office and the Collectorate, raising slogans seeking their regularisation.

Solidarity

Andhra Pradesh NGO Association State vice-president P. Srinivasa Rao, CITU, and other employees’ unions extended their support to the paramedical staff.