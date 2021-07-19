Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 19 July 2021 23:33 IST
Contract paramedicalstaff seek regularisation
Contract paramedical staff on Monday took out a rally in Kakinada, demanding that the State government to regularise their jobs across the State.
Relay-hunger strike
The rally was followed by a three-hour relay-hunger strike in front of the District Medical and Health Office here.
Slogans
The Contract Paramedical staff Joint Action Committee led by its State convener T. Ramana Reddy conducted the rally between DMHO office and the Collectorate, raising slogans seeking their regularisation.
Solidarity
Andhra Pradesh NGO Association State vice-president P. Srinivasa Rao, CITU, and other employees’ unions extended their support to the paramedical staff.
