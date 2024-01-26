ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of IIFT-Kakinada, Kona port, Ameenabad harbour at full swing in Godavari region

January 26, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KAKINADA

East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collectors’ presented the report on the development of Godavari region at the 75th Republic Day celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna offer salute during the Republic Day celebrations at Arts College grounds in Rajamahendravaram city on Friday.

KAKINADA

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla on Friday said that the much-awaited construction activity of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada has commenced on the 25-acre campus in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) with a Rs. 225 crore budget.

In her address at the 75th Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the national flag at the District Police Grounds, Ms. Krithika presented the report on the development of the Kakinada district. 

Kona port

“At least 60 percent of the construction of the Rs. 360 crore Ameenabad harbour has been completed by January. On the other hand, the construction activity of Kona port in the KSEZ is also in full swing on the 1,944 acres of areas. The port is estimated to offer employment opportunities for above 5,500 people”, said Ms. Krithika. In Kakinada City, the construction of the ESI hospital has been completed and waiting to be inaugurated. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla has claimed during the Republic Day celebrations held in Amalapuram that Rs. 118 crore compensation has been paid to the 16,408 fisherfolk families affected by the pipeline works carried out by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Konaseema region”. Mr. Himanshu has added that a target has been set to restore coconut orchids in the present fiscal year. 

Roads

In Rajamahendravaram city, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha unfurled the national flag and felicitated the freedom fighters at the Arts College Grounds. Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna was also present.

In her Republic Day address, Ms. Madhavilatha said, “The repairs of the 1338 kilometres length of roads are in progress in the East Godavari district and Rs. 365 crore will be spent on road repairs. Rs. 274 crore is spent to provide access to safe drinking water to the 479 villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission”.

RUDA expansion

On the expansion of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Ms. Madhavilatha said that the beautification drive has commenced in the four towns and Rajamahendravaram city in the entire Godavari region - a jurisdiction that spreads above 3,100 square kilometers. 

In Eluru, District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh claimed that flood embankment has been constructed with Rs. 78 crore along the river Tummileru to protect Eluru town and surrounding areas from the floods. The Collectors reviewed the chariots of the government schemes during the Republic Day celebrations.

