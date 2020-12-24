Constable fromTelangana diesin accident

KAKINADA

24 December 2020 03:52 IST

A 30-year-old constable of the Telangana State Special Police, 8th Battalion, Kondapur, R.N. Varma, died on the spot when a lorry hit the two-wheeler he was pillion riding on the National Highway near Komanappali in the limits of Mummidivaram police station in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

According to Mummudivaram Circle Inspector B. Rajasekhar, the incident occurred while the constable, R.N. Varma, was on his way to home on the two-wheeler which was riding by his relative. Varma was received by his relative from the Amalapuram bus station on his arrival from Kondapur on leave.

Varma was a native of Kesanakurru in I. Polavaram mandal of East Godavari district. “Varma died on the spot, while his relative survived. The body was sent to the Area Hospital in Amalapuram for post-mortem examination. Investigation is on,” said the CI.