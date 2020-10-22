Comprehensive land survey from January 1

VIJAYAWADA

22 October 2020 23:28 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to focus on conducting a comprehensive land survey aimed at providing permanent land ownership.

Chairing a review meeting on land survey, Mr. Jagan instructed officials to begin the exercise from January 1, 2021, and complete it by August 2023.

As the survey was being conducted after a long gap of about 100 years, he insisted that adequate number of survey teams should be deployed and the best of technologies such as drones and rovers should be deployed for digitalising the land records.

The Chief Minister said land registration services should be provided in all village secretariats and necessary equipment for undertaking the survey should be provided. The officials informed that the survey would be done in three phases and arrangements for it were under way.

The survey details would be updated online on a regular basis directly from the drones and rovers along with pictures with GIS tags. The survey would cover 1.22 lakh sq km, and 4,500 survey teams were being put on the task. A pilot project was already successfully implemented in Jaggayyapeta mandal of Krishna district.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Commissioner of Stamps and Registration Siddarth Jain were present.