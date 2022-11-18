Commodore C.S. Nayar takes over as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga

November 18, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Commodore C.S. Nayar taking charge as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga from Commodore Naresh Warikoo, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Commodore C.S. Nayar took over as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and Station Commander, Naval Station, Bheemunipatnam, from Commodore Naresh Warikoo, here on Thursday.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Commodore C.S. Nayar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 27, 1993. He served in both the Eastern and Western Naval Commands and onboard frontline warships Gomati, Tabar and Shakti.

He was an alumnus of Naval War College, College of Defence Management and IIT, Delhi, where he completed his Masters in Microwave Engineering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US