Commodore C.S. Nayar takes over as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga

November 18, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Commodore C.S. Nayar took over as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and Station Commander, Naval Station, Bheemunipatnam, from Commodore Naresh Warikoo, here on Thursday.

Commodore C.S. Nayar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 27, 1993. He served in both the Eastern and Western Naval Commands and onboard frontline warships Gomati, Tabar and Shakti.

He was an alumnus of Naval War College, College of Defence Management and IIT, Delhi, where he completed his Masters in Microwave Engineering.

