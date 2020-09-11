Committed to empowering women: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the launch of ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme at his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday.

GUNTUR

11 September 2020 23:39 IST

CM launches YSR Aasara under which outstanding loans of SHGs will be reimbursed

Chief Minister Y..S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the outstanding loans of women in the Self-Help Groups (SHG) will be directly credited into their accounts in four phases under the ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme.

Under the scheme, 87.74 lakh women belonging to 8.71 lakh SHGs will be benefited. The outstanding loan of ₹27,168.83 crore of all the SHGs will be reimbursed and credited to their accounts in four phases.

The first instalment of ₹6,792.20 crore was released by the government and credited to the accounts of the SHGs on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Launching the scheme at his camp office here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the beneficiaries to use the money as an investment to promote their businesses.

The government, as part of YSR Cheyutha, has already tied up with leading corporate companies such as ITC, Amul Dairy and Reliance to impart training and support women willing to set up businesses in the dairy, aquaculture and other sectors.

Under YSR Aasara scheme too, women can benefit from the knowledge and experience of leading corporate firms.

List of schemes

“I wish to see every woman, right from the time of her birth to the time she enters motherhood and becomes a grandmother, enjoy the benefits of our welfare schemes. Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana, we are providing nutritional support to lactating mothers and infants. We are introducing English medium from the pre-primary stage. Under the Jagananna Ammavodi scheme, we are depositing ₹15,000 directly to the accounts of 43 lakh women. Under Vidya Deevena scheme, we are reimbursing fees of students. This year, we have paid ₹4,200 crore, which includes ₹1,800 crore arrears, under the Vidya Deevena scheme,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Under YSR Vasati Deevena scheme, the government is giving ₹20,000 to women and under Nadu-Nedu, the government is giving all schools and hostels a complete facelift,” he said.

“We have also given ₹1,400 crore under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme to women in the 45-60 age group, and we are covering all women, irrespective of their region and affiliations. Our government is committed to empowering women from the weaker sections, and we have provided 50% reservation for women in all nominated posts. We are giving house sites to 30 lakh women, but the opposition parties are bent on scuttling the programme and have filed cases in various courts. We are spending ₹1,500 crore towards providing old-age pension to 60 lakh senior citizens and ensuring that the pension is given to them at their doorstep by the volunteers,” the Chief Minister said.

Disha Act

Claiming that A.P. was the first state to enact the Disha Act that provides stringent punishment to those who abuses, stalks or assaults women, he said that the under the Act, a provision had been made to ensure that investigation was completed within a week and charge-sheet filed within two weeks.

Under the new prohibition policy, he said the government withdrew permits to 43,000 belt shops and 4,380 permit rooms, and this had come as a major relief to women.

“All these schemes are aimed at real empowerment of women at every level, which also leads to development in society,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, P. Viswaroop, and Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, MLAs R.K. Roja and V. Rajani, Adviser S. Ramakrishna Reddy, CEO, SERP, Raja Babu, and officials of the Panchayat Raj, BC Welfare, Social Welfare, and Minority Welfare departments were present.