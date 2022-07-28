Collector pats officials for rescuing infant taken away from Sishu Gruha

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh interacting with officials during his visit to the Sishu Gruha in Eluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 28, 2022 23:40 IST

Anganwadi worker involved in child trafficking suspended, says Mr. Venkatesh

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected the government-run Sishu Gruha in the town on Thursday, and enquired about the facilities and welfare of the children in the shelter home.

Responding to the news published in these columns on officials rescuing a baby, who was allegedly sold away by a gang, the Collector made a surprise visit to the Sishu Gruha and enquired about the conditions in the home. Mr. Venkatesh asked the staff about the health condition of the rescued baby.

He appreciated the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), who tracked the gang and rescued the baby safely.

“The female baby has been shifted to the Sishu Gruha. Anganwadi ayah M. Nagamani, who was allegedly involved in the child trafficking racket, has been suspended,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

WD&CW District Project Director K.A.V.L. Padmavathi, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Suryachakra Veni, Disha One Stop Centre ASI Y. Bharathi, Administrator Ch. Nirmala, DCPU Protection Officer R. Rajesh, social workers Ch. Srikanth, Mamatha, Bhargav and Balaswamy participated in the operation, the Collector said.

He verified the registers, kitchen and the quality of food being served to the children in the home and directed the staff to take utmost care of the inmates.