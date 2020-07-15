Collector orders opening of ‘fever clinics’ in city

Visakhapatnam

15 July 2020 23:23 IST

Ambulance staff should respond promptly to calls, officials told

Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed officials to open ‘fever clinics’ in all wards from July 20.

One fever clinic each should be opened in each ward in urban areas and doctors should be posted there, Mr. Vinay Chand said at a review meeting with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector-II P. Arun Babu, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and VIMS Director K. Satya Vara Prasad on Wednesday.

The services of RMPs can be utilised as required at the fever clinics. The 104 ambulances can be utilised in GVMC limits for conduct of tests on the spot in ‘very active clusters’, the Collector said, advising the JC to organise divisional-level meets in rural areas and create awareness among MPDOs and ward/village secretaries. He asked Dr. Vara Prasad to ensure that all doctors and staff members attended duty without fail.

“Attendance should be taken without fail and protocols followed at the hospital. The contact details of the relatives of patients admitted into VIMS should be taken,” the Collector said. He inquired about the processing of samples at the laboratory and directed Executive Engineer Umesh Kumar to take up the necessary repair works at Government ENT Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital, Rani Chandramani Devi (RCD) Hospital and Government Hospital for Mental Care.

He also ordered provision of oxygen line (single) at all hospitals and repair of faulty electrical equipment. Patients should be tested with pulse oximeter immediately after being admitted to hospital, he said, directing the DM&HO S. Tirupathi Rao to ensure supply of testing kits to hospitals.

He asked officials to arrange 300 beds at the Oncology Block of KGH and the coordinator of 108 ambulance services to make the ambulances available at short notice and to ensure that the staff respond promptly to calls.