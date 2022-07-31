Collector discusses Dasara arrangements at Durga temple

Collector S. Dilli Rao tells officials to work in coordination for the successful conduct of the festival. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

July 31, 2022 22:12 IST

Heavy turnout expected from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the officials to make a coordinated effort to successfully organise the Dasara festival at Indrakeeladri here.

Mr. Rao held a review meeting on the arrangements for the festival at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from September 26 to October 5 with the temple authorities.

He said that more than 30,000 devotees were expected to arrive at the temple every day and over two lakh on Moola Nakshatram day. “All the necessary plans and arrangements should be made keeping in mind the past experiences and coordination is necessary,” he said.