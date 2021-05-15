Col. Santosh Babu motivational hall inaugurated at Korukonda Sainik School

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2021 18:28 IST

The hall houses information and exhibits related to wars fought by India after Independence with pictures in a sequential order

Colonel Santosh Babu Motivational Hall was inaugurated by Vice Admiral M.S. Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda, at the school in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The hall has been named after Colonel B. Santosh Babu, a recipient of Maha Vir Chakra, who was an alumnus of the school and was killed in action on the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh on June 15, 2020, while ensuring disengagement of Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

Advertising

Advertising

The hall houses the information and exhibits related to wars fought by India after Independence with pictures in a sequential order.

It also covers the great Indian warriors before independence and the Field Marshals. The hall has been designed to give detailed information to the cadets about various Academies of military training.

It also showcases recipients of Gallantry Awards, namely Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra awardees. INS Rajput and P28 Kamorta class ship models presented by Eastern Naval Command and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff have been displayed in the motivational hall.

Col A.M. Kulkarni, the Principal of the school, and others were present. He also briefed how the school was conducting classes through online.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the officers and the staff following the COVID -19 norms. The cadets witnessed the ceremony in the online mode.