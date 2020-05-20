‘CM’s actions prove that he is wedded to people’s welfare’

GUNTUR

20 May 2020 22:48 IST

Sajjala cites aid to gas leak victims as an example

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been carrying out the welfare agenda braving crisis after crisis while TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to politicise COVID-19, a global pandemic.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters at the party central office that by announcing ₹1 crore to kith and kin of those who were killed in the gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Jagan had shown his magnanimity.

Mr. Naidu, on the other hand, had shown his indifference in dealing with compensation in the ONGC gas leak and Godavari Pushkarams.

The State’s contribution in the ONGC incident was just ₹2 lakh and the rest was filled up by the Centre and the company.

“Our Chief Minister did not wait for the company or the Centre’s contribution to come in but distributed the amount immediately like never before even in the tough times of COVID-19 and financial constraints,’’ he said.

‘Right stand on COVID’

Mr. Jagan had been completely engaged in curbing the spread of the virus by taking effective decisions and standing as a role model for other States.

“When the Chief Minister took a stand on COVID-19, and said one must try to live with it, the Opposition parties created a fuss. But today, everyone is accepting it and appreciating the CM’s decision. Despite going through these emergency situations, Mr. Jagan has not neglected public welfare and managed to launch schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena and zero-interest loans,’’ Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.