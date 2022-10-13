CM wants Byjus lessons in textbooks for Classes 4 to 10 in A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on School Education Department at his camp office near Vijayawada, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government after initiating steps to provide Byjus e-content for the eighth standard students, now is contemplating supplying the same content in the textbooks of Classes 4 to 10. This will be in addition to providing the content on the tabs being provided to students.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on Education on Thursday, said apart from digital formats it was necessary to supply the material hard copies to schoolchildren. Steps needed to be taken to include the Byjus content in the textbook as well, he said, adding, in view of the digitalisation of classrooms the broadband facility must be provided to all schools.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lamented that a section of the media had been politicising the government decisions though it was trying to bring in revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors. The officials should work with dedication to implement the government policies while overcoming all the bad propaganda, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the officials said that ₹1,120 crore had been released so far in the present fiscal to create facilities in schools under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Steps were being taken to distribute the Jagananna Vidyakanuka kits by April next for the academic year 2023-24. The process of inviting tenders for works under the Nadu-Nedu had already begun, they said.

Tabs ready

Out of a total of 5,18,740 tabs intended to be supplied to the students of the eighth class and teachers, 1.5 lakh tabs had already arrived for distribution. The tabs would be given to teachers initially and later to the students. The content which would cost thousands of rupees in the open market was being supplied free and being downloaded into mobile phones as well, they said.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu, State Assistant Project Director B. Srinivasulu, School Education Advisor A. Murali, Nadu-Nedu Programme Director R. Manohar Reddy and SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy were present.