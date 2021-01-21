‘CM trying to divert people’s attention from temple attacks’

Tirupati

21 January 2021 09:50 IST

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to divert people’s attention from the spate of attacks on temples by launching scheme after scheme.

He has cited as examples the laying of foundation stone for reconstructing the temples and participation in ‘Gopuja’, and said that they are noting but an attempt to cover-up the government’s failure. Mr. Atchannaidu was on Wednesday to inaugurate the party’s office ahead of the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls.

He squarely blamed the Chief Minister for ‘trying to divide society on religious lines’ for political gain. “After mutely witnessing the demolition of temples ever since he came to power, the Chief Minister has turned devout. And he thinks that people will forget the inept handling of the issue,” he said.

