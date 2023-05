May 21, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Home Minister Taneti Vanita and Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday inspected the preparations for the 2.1-km-long road show, release of Jagananna Vidya Deevena aid and a public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kovvur in East Godavari district on May 24.

Ms. Vanita said that all the arrangements were being completed for the Chief Minister’s programme. A trial run has been conducted on the route.