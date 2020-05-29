CM to lay foundation stone for medical college at Paderu soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 May 2020 23:40 IST

The institution will be set up in 35 acres, says Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the medical college which is proposed to come up at Paderu in Visakhapatnam Agency soon. He said that the medical college will be set up in about 35 acres and orders have been issued for the construction. He was speaking to the media about the government initiatives in Medical & Health and the Tourism Departments, at the VMRDA arena here on Friday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government will set up medical colleges in all parliamentary constituencies in the State, including one at Anakapalle. The college at Paderu will boost medical facilities for the people living in tribal areas, he said.

“Nearly ₹2,280 crore will be spent for construction of medical colleges at Anakapalle and Paderu, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs),” he said. He also said that after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister, about 40,000 people have been benefited by the Arogya Sri. For cancer patients, nearly ₹86.67 lakh was spent, he said. The government is setting up drug de-addiction centres in all the districts, including Visakhapatnam, he said.