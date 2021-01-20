CM to flag off ration door delivery vehicles tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

20 January 2021 00:20 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off a fleet of 2,500 ration door delivery vehicles at Benz Circle here on January 21, District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said.

Mr. Imtiaz, along with other officials, inspected the arrangements at the venue.

The vehicles that will be flagged off at 10.25 a.m. belong to Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts.

From February 1, provisions such as rice, dal and other items that are at present being given at the fair price shops will be delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in these vehicles.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar also reviewed the arrangements in a video-conference with the Collectors of all the districts.

In Krishna district, 817 vehicles will be delivering the goods. VMC Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh was among others present.