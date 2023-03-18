ADVERTISEMENT

CM to disburse aid under Vidya Deevena at Tiruvur on March 19

March 18, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials studying the route map for the Chief Minister’s programme, at Tiruvur in NTR District on Friday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute financial aid under Jagananna Vidya Deevena for eligible students at a programme scheduled to be organised at Tiruvur in NTR district on March 19 (Sunday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, will participate in the programme. Later, the Chief Minister will address a meeting, according to officials.

District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Friday reviewed the arrangements with the officials concerned.

Mr. Dilli Rao directed the Medical and Health, Fire, Education, Revenue and other department officials to make necessary arrangements.

The Police Commissioner, along with DCPs Vishal Gunni and D. Mary Prasanthi, visited the venue to review the security arrangements at the helipad and meeting venue.

Mr. Kanthi Rana directed the police officers to take measures to prevent traffic congestion.

