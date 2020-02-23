CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to open corporate style, visitor-friendly Disha Police Station in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

23 February 2020 12:46 IST

The present women’s police station will be shifted to the new premises for better satff utilisation coordination

The Disha Police Station sporting a corporate look built in just a few months is all set for inauguration on Monday during the visit of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The district administration reportedly spent around ₹ 1.2 crore for its construction, and will be under the control of a DSP. One Circle Inspector, five Sub-Inspectors and 45 constable will oversee the cases. All the senior officials will have separate chambers in the police station.

Fully-equipped with a forensic lab

A waiting hall with all amenities has been created for the benefit of visitors. Separate office rooms too have been allocated for the Public Prosecutor and staff. A forensic laboratory will also function from the police station. It may be recalled that inquiry into cases filed under Disha Act-2019 will have to be completed within 21 days.

Moroever, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) B.Raja Kumari said the existing women police station located at Dharmapuri Road will be shifted to the new Disha Police Station for effective staff usage and better coordination of all women related cases.

A boon for victims

Member of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao said: “Many minors are facing sexual harassment in different places, including in educational institutions and hostels. The Disha Act and the exclusive police station would be a boon for them. We are thankful to the Chief Minister for his novel idea which has inspired many other States, including Maharastra.”

Meanwhile, the police department has made elaborate security arrangements deploying 1,500 personnel for the Chief Minister's public meeting at Ayodhya Maidan where he would launch Jaganna Vasati Deevena scheme, and address the public around 11.30 am. Later, Mr. Reddy will head to the Cantonment to the Disha Police Station’s opening.

Cadres plan a grand welcome

YSRCP leaders are vying with one another to ensure a grand welcome to Mr. Reddy who is coming to Vizianagaram first time after assuming power. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana camping in Vizianagaram for the last three days is reviewing the arrangements along with senior officials including Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal and SP Raja Kumari.

Meanwhile, opposition parties such as Lok Satta Party and Aam Admi Party have requested the Chief Minister to allocate more funds for the development of backward region. Lok Satta Party State Executive President Bhisetti Babji urged him to announce establishment of cancer hospital and medical college an old wish of the backward region’s people.