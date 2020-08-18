CM focuses on pre-primary education

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on pre- school education, at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2020 00:07 IST

Jagan keen on complete makeover of syllabus

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the government is keen on reforming the pre-primary education system and the transition will start with the revision of 1st class syllabus in anganwadi centres, which will henceforth be called 'YSR Pre-Primary Schools'.

At a review meeting on pre-primary education on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for a complete overhaul of the education system, right from the kindergarten level, to achieve the desired results. He directed the officials to improve the facilities in YSR Pre-Primary Schools, especially drinking water and toilets, under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Infrastructure augmentation in these schools was estimated to cost ₹4,000 crore, the Chief Minister said and instructed the officials of the Finance Department to mobilise funds for the purpose. He also suggested that refrigerators be arranged in the schools to store food items that have relatively long shelf life.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted due priority to be given to faculty training in order to improve the standards of teaching. Women and Child Welfare Minister T. Vanitha and Commissioner Kruthika Shukla were among those present.