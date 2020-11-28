CM aerial survey today

VIJAYAWADA

28 November 2020 00:14 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will undertake an aerial survey of the Cyclone Nivar- affected areas on Saturday.

After the survey, the Chief Minister will conduct a review meeting in Tirupati with the district Collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa and other officials.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken by the Cabinet here on Friday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said that ex gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid as per guidelines.

Almost 180-km of roads were damaged, he said. In all, 664 houses were inundated and damaged houses were put at 673.

He said the Chief Minister had instructed the officials to focus on restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing.

The Chief Minister told the officials to provide ex gratia to the kin of deceased families at the earliest.