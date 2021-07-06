‘Clean A.P.’ will be launched on August 15, says Botcha

Minister B. Satyanarayana visiting the new floors of the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation office .

VIZIANAGARAM

06 July 2021 00:02 IST

‘More than 5,000 vehicles will be deployed for transportation of garbage’

The ‘Clean Andhra Pradesh’ (CLAP) project aiming at ensuring cleanliness and beautification of the entire State will be launched on August 15 marking the Independence Day, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said here on Monday. Inaugurating new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹1.48 crore on the premises of the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, he sought the cooperation of the people to make the project a grand success.

Referring to the move to increase the property tax and users charge for collection of garbage, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “More than 5,000 vehicles will be deployed for collection and transportation of garbage. Property tax hike will not be more than 15% of the existing tariff.” Accusing the leaders of the opposition parties of misleading the people over the issue, the Minister said the government would conduct awareness programmes in the limits of all the civic bodies.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy urged the Minister to allocate more funds for the development of the city and implementation of the Master Plan.

Beautification works

Mr. Satyanarayana asked the officials to finalise the Master Plan and the proposals pertaining to beautification works at the earliest. He suggested Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi and the corporators to visit the wards at least twice a week to know the issues of public importance and take the necessary steps accordingly. He promised to consider the construction of a new council hall to ensure more seats in the gallery.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma were present on the occasion.