CITU raises issue of industries cutting wages

SRIKAKULAM

07 July 2020 23:26 IST

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao urged the State Government to ensure wages for all workers of industries for the lockdown period also, alleging that a few companies were ignoring the directive of the Labour Department.

Addressing a round-table conference in Srikakulam over the issues of industries, pharmaceutical companies including Aurobindo Pharma Limited, he said that workers were in a miserable condition due to reduced salaries and loss of livelihood.

“The companies assured to pay extra ₹500 for workers who attended to their duties during the lockdown in spite of many hurdles. However, the amount was not credited into their accounts,” he charged. Srikakulam Bar Association president S. Ramesh said that the Labour Department should initiate action against industries that failed to follow the rules and regulations. He said that the removal of workers without prior notice and valid reasons would lead to legal action against the respective companies. CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and others were present at the meeting.