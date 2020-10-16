CITU leader’s campaign against labour codes

SRIKAKULAM

16 October 2020 23:39 IST

‘Workers need to be aware of their fundamental rights’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the new labour codes passed recently by Parliament.

“The replacement of 25 existing labour laws has diluted the rights of labourers and will favour industrialists in the country,” said Mr. Govinda Rao, adding that labourers are unaware of their rights and what they are going to lose under the new labour codes, which he termed ‘toothless’.

“When people are facing untold miseries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government has silently passed the Labour Codes. It is nothing but stabbing 26 crore workers in the back. The government did not consult either the Opposition or trade unions over replacing the existing Acts which were enacted after decades of struggle during British regime itself,” he said.

Mr. Govinda Rao, who has conducted over 80 agitations against the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Srikakulam district and has opposed forcible land acquisition for the Bhavanapadu port and other units, said he is ready to face arrest in order to protect the interests of the working class.

“There is no job security. Any company can fire any worker without prior notice. It can even get labourers arrested if they agitate for their legitimate rights. Family members cannot even ask for compensation if any person dies while working in factories. The Labour Department now has little role with the introduction of the Labour Codes,” Mr. Govinda Rao alleged.

Mr. Govinda Rao, who hails from the remote Jaganndhapuram village of Kotabommali mandal, argues powerfully in labour courts against multinational corporate pharmaceutical companies and others.

“Over 50,000 workers need to know the injustice done by the Union government with the introduction of Labour Codes. That is why we have been organising awareness programmes for them in the industrial zone of Srikakulam district. They need to know their rights within the framework of the existing Labour Codes and State government laws. The aim of awareness programmes is to make them confident about protecting their legitimate rights. It is the need of the hour for every labourer in the country,” he said.