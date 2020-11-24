Chittoor district braces for Nivar impact

An overcast sky at Puttur in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

CHITTOOR

24 November 2020 21:06 IST

Officials in the eastern mandals put on alert

The Chittoor district administration is geared up to face the possible impact of cyclone Nivar, with prediction of heavy rain and gales from Tuesday night. Officials say the impact could be felt more in the eastern mandals of Varadaiahpalem, Satyavedu, Srikalahasti, Puttur and Nagari that are close to the Bay of Bengal.

The revenue, police and fire department personnel in the eastern mandals have been put on alert, with focus on areas prone to water-logging. During cyclonic storms, Chittoor district witnesses uprooting of trees along the highways and casualties due to swirling waters at causeways and rivulets.

Disaster management teams are extra cautious as three people were washed away in rivulets in October near Chittoor and Palamaner due to monsoon rains. Vigil has also been mounted at Araniyar reservoir in Pichatur mandal, where a fisherman drowned when his boat capsized after being caught in heavy rain last month.

Personnel on alert

Assistant Fire Officer (Chittoor) V. Adinarayana Reddy told The Hindu that 300 personnel of the 15 fire stations have been put on alert to face any eventuality due to Nivar. “During cyclones, the eastern mandals generally receive heavy rains. Our personnel are ready with lifebuoys and jackets. The chances of drowning are remote, but we are more worried about people trying to cross rivulets and causeways in spate. “All the stations are equipped with the cutters to clear roads immediately in case of tree-fall,” the official said.

Mr. Reddy said disaster management team members would be posted at the bridges and causeways prone to overflowing to prevent people negotiating the risky spots. Meanwhile, the sky remained overcast in several parts of the district from Tuesday, with intermittent showers.

Gates lifted

Irrigation officials had lifted the gates of Araniyar project and released 1,000 cusecs of water on Tuesday evening, in view of heavy rain prediction. “We will constantly monitor the water levels in the reservoir,” Assistant Engineer Lokeshwar Reddy said.