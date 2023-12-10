ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister to open Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on January 20

December 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Erection of 125-foot-tall statue of Ambedkar has been completed, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Work is nearing completion at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Vijayawada on January 20.

A 125-foot-tall statue of Ambedkar was erected in the Vanam developed in Swarajya Maidan, said the Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Y. Sri Lakshmi, who reviewed the progress of work recently.

A memorial museum, canteen, landscapes, a convention centre, mini theatre, walkway, fountains and other facilities were being developed in the Vanam, Ms. Sri Lakshmi said, adding that the construction of the statue has been completed.

She directed the officials to complete the remaining works.

