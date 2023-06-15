Chief Minister to inaugurate A.P.’s largest TIDCO housing colony in Gudivada on Friday

June 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The stage is set for the inauguration of Andhra Pradesh’s largest housing colony being developed by the A.P. Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) in an area of 77.46 acres at Mallayyapalem village in Gudivada mandal of Krishna district.

Named ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’, the colony will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (June 16). He will later hand over the flats in the colony to the beneficiaries under the State government’s housing scheme.

In all, the colony has 8,912 flats in G+3 buildings of which 1,584 flats are of 300 square feet area, 992 of 365 sq ft and 6,336 of 430 sq ft, according to officials. While 3,296 units were built in the first phase of the project, 5,616 were built in the second phase.

So far, registration of 6,693 flats has been completed free of cost by the government.

The flats were built using shear wall technology. The land was acquired in 2008 and 2009 by the government and the first phase of construction began in 2017 and the second phase in 2018. The construction was stopped in May 2019 and restarted in July 2021.

Cost sharing

The colony has been built at a cost of ₹720 crore with a contribution of ₹133 crore by the Central government under the Affordable Housing in Partnership - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and ₹289 crore by the State government. The beneficiaries bore an amount of ₹296 crore in the form of upfront contributions and bank loans.

The layout, the largest in the State, will have CC roads of 5.9 km in length and stormwater drains of 10 km in length. The colony has a ground-level service reservoir (GLSR) and a pumproom with a capacity of 250 kilo litres per day.

The government has provided the approach roads, underground drainage systems, electricity, sewage treatment plants and other basic amenities in the layout.

The cost of a 300 sq ft flat is ₹6.55 lakh of which the Centre’s share is ₹1.50 lakh, the State government’s contribution is ₹5.05 lakh while the beneficiary pays only ₹1. There are 1.43 lakh beneficiaries who will get the 300 sq ft flats across the State in various layouts.

For a 365 sq ft flat worth ₹7.55 lakh, a beneficiary pays ₹25,000, the Centre ₹1.5 lakh, the State ₹2.65 lakh and the remaining ₹3.15 lakh is paid through a bank loan.

Similarly, for a 430 sq ft flat worth ₹8.55 lakh, the Centre pays ₹1.50 lakh, the State government ₹2.90 lakh, and the beneficiary ₹50,000 while ₹3.65 lakh is provided through a bank loan. The beneficiaries of the 365 sq ft and 430 sq ft flats will get a 50% rebate on upfront contribution.

Across the State, there are 2.62 lakh beneficiaries of TIDCO houses worth ₹16,601 crore.

All the arrangements for the inauguration and distribution of the documents related to the flats to the beneficiaries have been made by the Krishna district administration.

