Chelluboyina, Seediri Appalaraju sworn in as Andhra Pradesh ministers

Members of Legislative Assembly Chelluboyina Srinvasa Venugopalakrishna and Seediri Appalaraju were sworn-in as ministers in the State cabinet at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna representing Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency in East Godavari is most likely to be given the portfolio of Roads and Buildings and Dr. Appalaraju, a doctor by profession representing Palasa of Srikakulam district will likely be given the Fisheries portfolio.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Legislative Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Secretary Nilaw Sawhney, family members of the new ministers and others were present.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das, speaking to media, said that Mr. Jagan gave him a good opportunity to serve as minister and it has only increased his responsibilities to serve the people of the state and Srikakulam district.