Chartered Accountants’ role lauded

VIJAYAWADA

27 February 2021 00:29 IST

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Friday lauded the role of chartered accountants in protecting the national wealth.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the installation of new office-bearers of the Vijayawada Branch of SIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mr. Vishnu urged CAs to abide by the rules laid down by the government while guiding people from business communities. He also praised the Vijayawada branch for conducting a series of programmes for the benefit of the members and students.

Senior Chartered Accountant from city K. Purna Chander Rao has been elected as the Chairman of the Vijayawada branch of SIRC of ICAI for the term 2020-21.

Advertising

Advertising

CA Prasanna Kumar D from ICAI, New Delhi, said it was important for CAs to follow ethics in their profession and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Vijayawada branch.

He congratulated members of this branch for getting best branch awards and best students association awards and encouraged them to get more laurels in future. He also congratulated Mr. Purna Chander Rao and CA Narendra Babu Veerla, the new secretary.

Vice-Chairman, SIRC, Chennai, China Mastan, former Chairman of the Vijayawada branch CA G. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.