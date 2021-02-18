Change of guard at GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 February 2021 01:03 IST

S. Nagalakshmi is the new Commissioner

In a significant development, the State government, following the instructions of the State Election Commission (SEC), has passed an order transferring Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana on Wednesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL, S. Nagalakshmi, has been appointed in Ms. Srijana’s post. The move comes a day after the SEC announced the dates for the local body polls.

The order said that on request of the SEC, the State government sent a panel for the post of GVMC Commissioner. Ms. Nagalakshmi’s name was agreed upon by the SEC, an order released by Chief Secretary Adityanath Das said.

Mr. Adityanath Das also instructed officials from the Energy Department to make interim arrangements for the post of APEPDCL CMD.

He also asked Ms. Srijana to report to the General Administration Department for further posting after her leave period.

It may be remembered that Ms. Srijana took charge as GVMC Commissioner in June 2019, replacing M. Hari Narayanan. Earlier, she served as Sub-Collector in Vijayawada and Joint Collector in Visakhapatnam for many months. Ms. Nagalakshmi, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was appointed CMD of APEPDCL in June 2019.