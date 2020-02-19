Centre’s thrust on rural development tops BJP agenda for local body polls

NELLORE

19 February 2020 00:05 IST

Both YSRCP and TDP have lost people’s confidence, says Purandeswari

Ruling out any alliance with the the YSRCP or the TDP in the State, BJP women’s wing national in-charge D. Purandeswari on Tuesday said her party would fight the ensuing local body elections in alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s JSP.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Purandeswari said the BJP, along with the JSP, would fight the Zilla Parishad elections by highlighting the rural development agenda of the Union government.

The YSRCP and the TDP had lost the people’s faith, she opined.

The BJP would focus on strengthening the party at the grass-roots level to emerge as an alternative to the YSRCP and the TDP, said Ms. Purandeswari, who was here as part of a tour of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampeta to identify the seats the party could contest in the local body elections and shortlist the candidates.

‘Politics of revenge’

Development had come to a standstill under the YSRCP rule as it adopted “politics of revenge.”

The YSRCP was preoccupied on the reversing the policy decisions of the previous government, ignoring the overall interests of the State, she observed.

Maintaining that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not “discriminatory” against the minorities, Ms. Purandeswari said she was perplexed how the YSRCP, which had supported the relevant Bill in Parliament, could oppose it now.

Referring to the three capitals, she said the government’s decision hit hard the realty sector. This apart, industrialists too were moving out of the State.

“Where is the need to abolish the Legislative council?” she asked, adding that the ruling YSRCP had not sought the people’s mandate in this regard.

“The YSRCP has miserably failed to perform in the last eight months. It has pushed the State into a debt trap, and is clueless on mobilising funds for the large number of welfare schemes,” she said.