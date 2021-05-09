‘Centre released ₹387 cr. aid for A.P. villages’

VIJAYAWADA

09 May 2021 22:11 IST

The Union Ministry of Finance (MoF) released ₹387.80 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards the first instalment of untied grants to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for financial year 2021-22, according to a tweet by BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday.

Mr. Veerraju said in the message that the MoF has released a total of ₹8,923.80 crore to RLBs in 25 States, including the assistance to A.P. Uttar Pradesh got the highest grant amounting to ₹1,441.60 crore and Sikkim the lowest at ₹6.20 crore.

